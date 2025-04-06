Will Trump’s war on Yemen succeed after Biden’s year-long failure?

BEIRUT — On the eve of the start of the aggression on March 26, 2015, no one could have imagined that the Yemeni people would embody a legendary epic in the face of an international coalition of 17 countries led by America and Britain.

Today, a year and a half after the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation, Yemen has proven that all the coalition’s predictions are wrong. It has accumulated miracles in the renaissance of national liberation from the grip of colonialism by defending the legitimate rights of the Palestinians.

The current attacks by the Trump administration against Yemen are much stronger than the ones conducted during the Biden era. Now raids against Yemen are going on unstoppably, deliberately hitting civilians with Trump’s promises to change the reality in the Red Sea without the direct participation of the British navy.

On the other hand, the Yemeni armed forces continue to paralyze shipping traffic to the port of Eilat in the occupied Palestine after the Israeli enemy ignored the deadline for allowing humanitarian aid into the besieged Gaza Strip.

What has helped the Yemeni armed forces so far to contain the US attacks is the Ansarallah movement’s belief in jihad as a firm doctrine. It is a doctrine believed by millions of people who have maintained million-strong rallies every Friday without retreat despite continuous bombardments and economic hardships.

The Palestinian cause is alive in the Yemenis’ conscience.

In a short time, the Sanaa government has been able to confront American bombardments, which have inflicted enormous losses on the country’s industrial and commercial sectors, exceeding 170 billion dollars. It has adopted a policy of self-reliance that has sharpened motivation in all fields.

Yemen’s military prowess also contributed to the defeat of hostile warships, as well as the attrition of the Israeli entity. It has not only paralyzed Eilat port but also made frequent missile and drone attacks on Tel Aviv.

Yemen’s special geography has also made the missions of American espionage aircraft ineffective.

The Sanaa government has also debunked the claims by some members of the Islah Party (the Muslim Brotherhood in Yemen) and the National Congress Party, two of Yemen’s largest parties. Now, the Ansarallah movement has won more popular support not only among some Yemeni elites but also among Arab and possibly global elites, especially after it successfully repelled the Saudi-Emirati aggression that started in March 2015 and lasted until 2022.

Yemen has succeeded despite US military superiority – both offensively and defensively – at sea, on land, and in the air. This is while the U.S. is being backed by Israel and some Western countries (particularly Britain), coupled with the conspiracies hatched by the Aden government.

Thus, Trump’s bets like Biden’s are doomed to failure, especially by taking into account the American inability to wage long-term wars and its preoccupation with Iran, China, Russia, Canada, Mexico and sensitive internal issues. This turns Yemen into a leverage card in favor of Palestine and the entire Axis of Resistance.