Book on martyr General Soleimani to be unveiled in Moscow

TEHRAN- An unveiling ceremony for the Russian novel "Jackals Cannot Defeat a Lion," inspired by the life of the martyr Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, will take place on Wednesday, at the Moscow Book House in Russia.

The event will showcase the work of Oleg Roy, the distinguished Russian writer and producer, which draws from the life of General Soleimani, Mehr reported on Monday.

The writing and publication process of the book, initiated by the Cultural Attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Russia, took two years, the report added.

This narrative presents a compelling account of martyr Soleimani's journey from adolescence to martyrdom in 285 pages, aimed at a Russian audience.

The book has been published by a reputable publishing house and was made available in the Russian book market at the beginning of this year.

Oleg Roy, who has authored over 90 novels for adults, is a celebrated figure in Russia, consistently ranking among the top five authors in the country based on annual book sales, particularly in the fiction genre.

In a meeting with Masoud Ahmadvand, the cultural attaché of Iran, Roy remarked that the novel was crafted in a manner that resonates with today’s youth regarding a significant figure who remains relatively lesser-known in Russia. He added, "This novel tells the story of one of the most remarkable individuals who sacrificed his life for the dignity and glory of his country and religion."

Roy emphasized his intention to counteract the misinformation portrayed by Western media about Martyr Soleimani, stating, "I aimed to present the truth about this hero through the voices of the characters in this work."

"Jackals Cannot Defeat a Lion" intertwines two timelines: one in present-day Iran and another exploring the past. The narrative follows American writer Margarita Valdenshtein as she embarks on a journey to write a critical book about General Qassem Soleimani. However, as she delves deeper into his life and character, her preconceived notions are challenged, leading to a profound transformation in her understanding of him.

Alongside Margarita’s journey, the book presents a biographical account of Hajj Qassem Soleimani, as viewed through the eyes of those who were closest to him, including Fereshte Kermani-Betani, an Iranian police officer, and her family. This dual perspective not only highlights Soleimani’s significant role in shaping the region’s history but also offers insights into the personal lives of the Iranian people affected by the broader socio-political context.

As readers navigate through these intertwined stories, they come to recognize the complexities of Hajj Qassem Soleimani's character, showcasing how personal relationships can shape perspectives amidst challenging times in the Middle East. The book ultimately serves as a commentary on the intricacies of perception, identity, and the shared human experience.

Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, a highly esteemed Iranian military strategist and prominent figure in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), left an indelible mark on Iran's defense efforts. Born in 1957 in Qanat-e Malek, Iran, Soleimani devoted his entire life to safeguarding his country's interests. He gained widespread recognition for his crucial role in leading successful military campaigns, particularly in the battle against ISIS in Iraq and Syria. His exceptional strategic planning, exemplary leadership abilities, and unwavering commitment to preserving Iran's security earned him profound respect both within the military and among the Iranian populace.

General Soleimani, with his remarkable charm and fearless demeanor, commanded immense admiration from his comrades as well as the general public. His resolute dedication to safeguarding Iran's sovereignty and ensuring its security solidified his position as an emblem of fortitude and perseverance.

Despite facing numerous hurdles, such as international sanctions and political tensions, Soleimani remained an indispensable figure in Iran's military and foreign policies. His assassination in January 2020 had a seismic impact on the region, profoundly grieving the Iranian people and intensifying tensions between Iran and the United States. General Qassem Soleimani's impactful contributions to Iran's defense will forever be etched in the nation's memory, serving as a testament to his enduring influence on the geopolitical landscape of the region.

