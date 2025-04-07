TEHRAN – Settlers outraged after Hamas launches rockets at Israeli cities despite 18 months of genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli media reported a wave of intense anger among settlers following renewed rocket fire from Gaza toward Ashdod and Ashkelon.

A surge of fury spread among settlers after Gaza resumed shelling on Sunday night, with around ten rockets launched toward Ashdod, Ashkelon, and Gan Yavne.

According to Nitzan Shapira, the southern correspondent for Israeli Channel 12, only half of the rockets were intercepted.

The channel reported that settlers expressed their outrage, with Uri, a resident of Ashkelon, stating: “It’s been a year and a half of war in Gaza, and they’re still firing rockets at our city.”

He added that "the situation is absurd. We’re still under attack,” continuing, “A year and a half has passed, and we’re still running to bomb shelters. What victory are they talking about?!”

Rafi, another resident of the same settlement, said, “The siren went off, and as always, we rushed to the safe room. Before we could even close the door, an explosion hit nearby. It’s a miracle we’re unharmed.”

The channel noted that rocket shrapnel caused damage to vehicles in Ashkelon, prompting the city’s mayor, Tomer Glam, to demand a harsh military response against Hamas.

Meanwhile, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir vowed to continue the U.S.-backed genocidal war on Gaza, stating that “rocket fire must be met with a severe response”.

The fascist minister also emphasized that “Israel will not tolerate attacks on its territory.”

Earlier, the al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, claimed responsibility for the rocket barrage on occupied Ashdod, stating it was “a response to Zionist massacres against civilians.”

Israeli media confirmed several casualties in Ashkelon and damage to vehicles from the rocket fire.

The Israeli occupation army acknowledged that ten rockets were fired from Gaza, claiming to have intercepted five.

The 18-month genocidal war on Gaza has killed upwards of 50,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The genocide has left the regime isolated on the international stage with its leaders wanted in the Hague.