Loans to Iranian knowledge-based firms rise 46% in a year

TEHRAN – Iranian banks disbursed 1.24 quadrillion rials (about $2.48 billion) more in loans to knowledge-based companies in the Iranian year 1403 (ended on March 20, 2025) compared to the previous year, marking a 46.2 percent year-on-year increase, according to Central Bank data.

The report shows that a total of 24,000 loans were extended to 2,922 knowledge-based firms in 1403, amounting to 3.946 quadrillion rials (approximately $78.9 billion), up from 2.706 quadrillion rials in 1402.

Private banks accounted for the lion’s share of the funding, granting 18,371 loans worth 3.330 quadrillion rials (S66.6 billion) to 2,515 firms, representing 84.4 percent of total lending in this category. This reflects a 50.5 percent increase from the previous year.

State-owned banks issued 5,829 loans worth 616 trillion rials ($12.3 billion) to 1,129 knowledge-based firms in the same period, covering 15.6 percent of the total and recording a 26.6 percent rise year-on-year.

The boost in lending comes amid broader government efforts to support the tech and innovation ecosystem as a driver of economic diversification.

EF/MA0