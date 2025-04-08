Children's art on display at IRSPRC 30th anniversary exhibition

TEHRAN- In commemoration of the 30th anniversary of Iran’s Society for Protecting the Rights of the Children (IRSPRC), an exhibition featuring the works of children supported by the organization will be inaugurated on Thursday at the Autumn Gallery of the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) in Tehran.

The exhibition titled "This Narrative Comes to 30 in the Color of Visualization" will present 30 artworks created by children and adolescents from children’s shelters and art workshops affiliated with the organization, ISNA reported on Tuesday.

The artworks, produced using gouache technique, measure 50 by 70 centimeters, the report added.

Leila Kabi, one of the founders of children’s painting education based on the Convention on the Rights of the Child in Iran, will serve as the artistic director of the exhibition, while Shaqayeq Parvin will organize this cultural and artistic event.

With a legacy of 30 years, Iran’s Society for Protecting the Rights of the Children stands as one of the most established civil organizations in the realm of child welfare, dedicated to defending children's rights and promoting the principles enshrined in the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The exhibition will remain accessible to visitors until April 18.

The Iran Society for Protecting the Rights of Children was established in 1994 and has played a pivotal role in advocating for the rights and welfare of children in the country. With a focus on promoting the principles outlined in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), the organization has worked tirelessly to safeguard children's rights across various spheres, including education, health, and protection from exploitation and abuse.

The CRC, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1989, outlines specific rights that all children should enjoy, including the right to education, the right to play, and the right to access health care. It emphasizes the importance of protecting children from violence, neglect, and discrimination, while also recognizing their need for participation and a voice in matters that affect their lives.

In Iran, IRSPRC seeks to close the gap between these international standards and local practices, actively promoting awareness and understanding of children’s rights among parents, educators, and policymakers.

Through various initiatives, including educational campaigns, workshops, and community outreach, the organization aims to foster an environment where children's rights are respected and upheld.

Over its three-decade existence, the Iran Society for Protecting the Rights of Children has not only focused on advocacy but has also supported vulnerable children through a variety of programs, including shelters and artistic initiatives.

These programs encourage self-expression and creativity, providing children with a safe space to explore their talents and emotions. By aligning its efforts with the principles outlined in the Convention on the Rights of the Child, IRSPRC continues to strive for a brighter future where all children in Iran can thrive, realize their full potential, and enjoy the rights that are inherent to every child.

Through education, empowerment, and community engagement, IRSPRC remains committed to fostering a society where children are heard, valued, and protected.

