Mashhad to host its 18th International Tourism and Handicrafts Fair

TEHRAN - Director General of Khorasan Razavi Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department Seyyed Javad Mousavi said on Tuesday that Mashhad’s 18th International Tourism and Handicrafts Fair would be held in the provincial capital.

He also said that the event would be held in line with materializing this year’s slogan “Investments for Production”, CHTN reported.

In his annual message marking the start of the new Iranian year (1404 in the Persian calendar), the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, named the year "Investments for Production."

Mousavi continued that the fair would be held during May 14-17.

He explained that countries from the Khorasan civilization including Afghanistan, Tajikisatn, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan have been invited to the four-day event.

In addition, a number of exhibitors from several other Iranian provinces as well as representatives of several foreign countries will also take part at the fair, he said.

Mashhad, the provincial capital, is Iran’s holiest and second-largest city. Its raison d’être and main sight is the striking massive shrine complex of Imam Reza (AS), the eighth Shia Imam.

KD