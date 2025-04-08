Another section of 1,200-year-old mosque of Jiroft unearthed

TEHRAN - Director of the archaeological team working on the ancient city of Jiroft (Daqyanoos), Hamideh Choubak, said on Tuesday: “We have found another section in this area which shows the spread of a mosque. It is around 1,000 square meters. We guess that it is more than this.”

She told IRNA that the finding indicates that the mosque has become bigger due to the rise in population.

An altar has been found during the current excavations, she said, adding “We are continuing the excavations to find the remaining courtyard.”

Jiroft ancient city, also known as Daqyanoos, dates back to Saffarid and Seljuk dynasties which pertain to the Islamic era. It was a prosperous city 1,200 years ago. It was registered on the National Heritage List in 1966.

The ancient city of Jiroft includes a citadel, bathhouse, bazaar, mosque, pottery baking furnaces, and cemetery. Only six excavation seasons have been conducted in the ancient city of Jiroft until 2017. A new excavation season began in the city’s mosque in late March 2025.

Choubak added that the mosque of the ancient city of Jiroft is considered the oldest mosque identified in eastern Muslim countries. It was built upon the order of Ya’qub ibn Layth al-Saffar, the founder of the Saffarid Empire (861–1003) during 2nd Century AH.

She said the preliminary section of the mosque was built in the Saffarid era during the 3rd century AH. It had changed during Seljuk era. Brick and plaster decorations and an inscription were added to the mosque, she pointed out.

She added, “We continue excavations for a few days to find shabestan, courtyard and the wall of the mosque.”

Choubak put the main core of the ancient city of Jiroft at 12 kilometers, adding “The villages stretch toward small castle and Maran castle. Therefore, it has been a big city with many villages.”

She expressed the hope that the excavations would continue. In case of continuation of excavations, she said, the protection and renovation should be made.

If the new sections of the mosque which have been recovered are not renovated, they will go under the soil, leading to their destruction, she warned. So, the mosque will not have the conditions required for global registration, she added.

Kerman Cultural Heritage Department cooperates for protection and renovation of the excavation areas, she said.

Jiroft, a symbol of identity, history, and civilization: tourism minister

Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, has emphasized the global significance of Jiroft’s ancient civilization and called for greater efforts to showcase its historical and cultural value to the world.

During his visit to the region in early March 2025, Salehi-Amiri underscored the necessity of preserving and promoting Jiroft as a key center of early human civilization.

Speaking at an administrative council meeting in Jiroft, Salehi-Amiri highlighted the deep historical roots of the region, noting that Jiroft is not just a city but a symbol of identity, history, and civilization. “If other nations possessed such a civilization, they would build their national economy around it. Unfortunately, we have yet to fully present Jiroft’s civilizational value to the world,” he remarked.

The minister also stressed the importance of the Konar Sandal archaeological site, describing it as more than just an excavation area but rather a cornerstone of Iran’s cultural identity. “Konar Sandal is not merely a collection of bricks and soil; it represents Iran’s honor and historical prestige. This site is one of the pivotal locations in human history and requires comprehensive planning for its preservation and promotion,” he stated.

International conference on Jiroft civilization

One of the key initiatives highlighted by Salehi-Amiri was the organization of the International Conference on Jiroft Civilization in 2025. He described the event as a crucial step toward scientific and global recognition of Jiroft’s historical importance.

“Many archaeologists, both domestic and international, believe that this region could be the origin of human settlement. If this hypothesis is proven, it will challenge existing theories that place Mesopotamia as the cradle of civilization, potentially sparking a revolution in the field of archaeology,” Salehi-Amiri stated.

He called upon local and national authorities, scholars, and community leaders to collaborate in ensuring the success of this landmark event, which will be overseen by the Research Institute of Cultural Heritage and Tourism.

KD