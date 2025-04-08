Iran discover opponents in FIBA Asia Cup 2025

TEHRAN - The path to the trophy for the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 has been determined as the groups for the thirty-first edition of the event were confirmed in Tuesday's draw.

The FIBA Asia Cup 2025 will be played at Jeddah from Aug. 5-17, marking the first time the Persian Gulf state is hosting FIBA’s flagship event in Asia after 1997.

The 16 teams are divided into four groups of four teams each.

The Groups are as follows

Group A: Qatar, Australia, Korea, Lebanon

Group B: Guam, Japan, Syria, Iran

Group C: China, Jordan, India, Saudi Arabia

Group D: Chinese Taipei, New Zealand, Iraq, Philippines

During the Group Phase, the teams will play against each other in a single-round robin format. The first-placed teams of each group will qualify directly to the Quarter-Finals. The second- and third-placed teams in each group will play in a Qualification to Quarter-Finals round.

The Final Phase of the competition will proceed from the Quarter-Finals onwards with a single-elimination format in place.