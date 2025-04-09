Over 159,000 tons of eggs exported in a year

TEHRAN - Iran has exported more than 159,000 tons of eggs to target countries in the past Iranian calendar year 1403 (ended on March 20), Hamidreza Kashani, the chairman of Iran’s Union of Egg-Laying Hen Producers announced.

According to Kashani, Iranian eggs have been exported to the target countries including Iraq, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, some Persian Gulf Arab nations and three African countries, IRNA reported.

He said that the export of eggs in 1403 increased by about 15 percent compared to 1402.

The official said: “Iran’s eggs were previously exported to Oman and the UAE, but the export has been stopped due to changes in health protocols in these countries.”

Kashani had previously said that Iran’s egg export was expected to reach 135,000 tons by the end of 1403.

The chairman of Iran’s Union of Egg-Laying Hen Producers further announced that 1.36 million tons of eggs were produced in the country in the previous year, adding that the production and export of eggs are planned to rise three-five percent this year.

MA