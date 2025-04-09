Gaza moves closer towards ‘very, very deep hunger’
April 9, 2025 - 21:16
Israel denies Gaza is facing a hunger crisis, instead accusing Hamas of exploiting aid and saying it must keep all supplies out to prevent fighters from getting them.
But aid organisations paint a far different picture, Al Jazeera reported.
“Food distributions have almost stopped altogether, with remaining stocks now diverted to keep hot meal distributions going for a few more days. But that will soon finish, too,” said Gavin Kelleher, an access manager for the Norwegian Refugee Council in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza.
Juliette Touma, from the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said all basic supplies are running out.
