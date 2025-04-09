BEIJING - President Xi Jinping has put emphasis on creating a community with a shared future with China’s neighboring countries and striving to open new ground for its neighborhood work.

President Xi made the comments at a central conference on work related to neighboring countries, which was held in the Chinese capital, Beijing, from April 8 to 9.

He systematically summarized the achievements and experience of China's neighborhood work in the new era. The Chinese leader scientifically analyzed the current situation, and outlined the goals, tasks, ideas and measures for the next phase of neighborhood work.

Xi also pledged to strengthen strategic bonds with neighboring nations by “appropriately” managing differences and enhanced supply chain ties.

Members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), including Prime Minister Li Qiang attended the meeting.

For his part, Li emphasized the importance of fully embracing the essence of President Xi's significant address and diligently executing the various responsibilities associated with relations with neighboring countries.

The conference stressed that China's vast territory and long borders make its neighborhood a vital foundation for national development and prosperity. These areas serve as a key front for safeguarding China’s national security.

Additionally, the conference urged viewing neighboring regions through a global perspective and strengthening the sense of responsibility and mission in advancing China's neighborhood work.

China has not only tried to promote its ties with neighboring countries but has also spared no effort to contribute to global peace and security.

China highlighted the need to promote multilateralism at the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 that was held in Hainan Province last month.

Zhou Xiaochuan, vice chairman of the BFA, stated at a BFA sub-forum that Asian nations should promote regional economic integration and shape an inclusive, equitable form of economic globalization.

He said these countries need to unite in opposing unilateralism and trade protectionism and uphold true multilateralism.

Beyond Asia, China is also making efforts to help resolve global conflicts, including the war between Russia and Ukraine through diplomatic means.

US trade war

President Xi’s address to the conference that wrapped up on Wednesday comes amid the US trade war against China.

On Wednesday, China announced new tariffs of 84% on imports of all US goods, up from the 34% previously announced.

The decision came after Donald Trump's latest wave of tariffs came into force, with imports from China hit by a 104% rate.

Trump initiated a trade war against china after returning to the White China on January 20 by imposing tariffs on Chinese imports. Beijing has retaliated placing tariffs on American goods, in particular its agricultural products.

Beijing has demanded that Washington immediately correct its wrong practices, cancel all unilateral tariff measures, and properly resolve differences through equal dialogue on the basis of mutual respect.

Experts believe the US trade war on china will backfire and work to the detriment of American farmers.

A prominent American economist has characterized Trump's trade conflict with China as a counterproductive strategy.

“Well I think the trade war is very self-defeating for the United States. So I don’t think that it will impede China but it will hurt the United States,” Jeffrey Sachs, Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, told the Tehran Times on the BFA’s sidelines late last month.