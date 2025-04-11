Iran, Afghanistan hold economic talks in Kabul to advance bilateral agreement

TEHRAN - Iran and Afghanistan held a joint technical meeting in Kabul to follow up on the implementation of a bilateral economic agreement, the Taliban-led Afghan government's Economic Affairs Office said in a statement.

According to IRNA’s correspondent in Kabul, the session took place at the Marmarin Palace and brought together representatives from both sides to review progress on commitments outlined in the Tehran-Kabul economic pact.

The meeting focused on expanding bilateral trade, resolving current transit-related challenges, facilitating trade processes, and fostering joint cooperation in modernizing Afghanistan’s agricultural sector. Officials also discussed implementing previous decisions in the transport sector, encouraging investment in Afghanistan’s mining industry, and streamlining customs procedures.

Both sides stressed the importance of continuing such meetings in the future to ensure full implementation of the agreement and to deepen economic ties between the two neighbors.

Recent data indicates a substantial increase in trade between Iran and Afghanistan. In 2024, the bilateral trade volume surged by approximately 84 percent compared to the previous year, reaching a total of $3.197 billion. Iran's exports to Afghanistan accounted for $3.143 billion of this figure, marking an 83 percent rise from 2023. Conversely, Afghanistan's exports to Iran grew by 116 percent, totaling $54 million.

Iran has become a primary supplier for Afghanistan, providing about 25 percent of the country's imports. Key Iranian exports include oil and refinery products, steel, agricultural goods, and construction materials. Afghanistan's exports to Iran mainly consist of raw materials and agricultural products.

This growing trade relationship underscores the deepening economic ties between the two nations, highlighting the importance of continued cooperation and dialogue to further enhance bilateral trade and investment opportunities.

EF/MA