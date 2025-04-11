Foolad crowned Iran volleyball league champions

TEHRAN – Foolad Sirjan defeated Shahdab Yazd 3-2 (25-15, 22-25, 25-16, 25-22) to win title of the 2024/25 Iran Volleyball Super League on Thursday.

Foolad had defeated Shahdab on Tuesday and claimed the title in Best of Three format.

Fourteen club teams competed since September playing 201 games with Foolad Sirjan and Shahdab Yazd competing in the final at the Iran Volleyball Federation Hall in Tehran.

Dream Team for the league are as select:

The Most Valuable Player:

Ali Hajipour (Foolad Sirjan)

Best Middle Blockers:

Mohammad Mousavi (Foolad Sirjan)

Masoud Gholami (Shahdab Yazd)

Best Opposite:

Ali Hajipour (Foolad Sirjan)

Best Libero:

Mohammadreza Moazzen (Shahdab Yazd)

Best Setter:

Alireza Behboudi (Shahdab Yazd)

Best Outside Hitter:

Amirhossein Esfandiar (Foolad Sirjan)

Usman Faryad Ali (Shahdab Yazd)