What’s in Tehran art galleries

A collection of sculptures by Fatemeh Salkhor is on view in an exhibition at Homa Gallery. The exhibition named “Yellow Raincoat” will be running until April 22 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

Sculpture

* Ehsan Toosi is showcasing his latest sculptures in an exhibition at Shirin Gallery 2.

The exhibit entitled “The Inconceivable Misery” will run until April 23 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.

Installation

* Sets of installation by Siamak Filizadeh are on view in an exhibition at Iranshahr Gallery.

The exhibit named “Winter Slumber” will run until April 28 at the gallery that can be found at 69 Sepand St., off Karim Khan Ave.

Painting

* Ev Gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings by Pedram Baldari, Beniamin Tavakkol, Mohammad Fasounaki, Nikzad Nojoumi and Nebras Hoveizavi.

The exhibit named “The Past Year, The Upcoming Year” will be running until April 23 at the gallery located at 5 Arabi Alley, North Kheradmand St.

* Shamis Gallery is showcasing paintings by Giti Norouzian in an exhibition.

The exhibit named “The Red Parrots” will run until April 24 at the gallery located at 8 Daniali St., Andarzgu Blvd. in the Farmanieh neighborhood.

* A collection of paintings by Zahra Soltaninejad is on view in an exhibition at Vista Gallery.

The exhibit named “Alien 3” will run until April 21 at the gallery located at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.

* Paintings by Reza Hedayat are on display in an exhibition at Negar Gallery.

The exhibit named “The Garden of No Fall” will be running until April 24 at the gallery, which can be found at No. 5, Bahrami alley, Mashahir Street, Qaem Maqam Farahani Avenue.

* A collection of paintings by Mansoureh Baghgarai is on display in an exhibition at Tarrahan Azad Gallery.

The exhibition named “Not A Secret” will be running until April 21 at the gallery located at 5 Salmas Square, off Fatemi St.

* Aran Gallery is showcasing paintings by Amin Shojai in an exhibition.

The exhibition will be running until April 25 at the gallery located at 5 Lolagar St., Neauphle-le-Chateau St.

Photo

* Asr Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of photos by Amir Hossein Heshmati.

The exhibit entitled “Open Up Your Tired Eyes” will run until April 24 at the gallery located at 18 Delaviz St. off North Mirzaye Shirazi St.

SAB/