Iran’s tourist villages introduced for possible global registration

TEHRAN - The director-general of the Domestic Tourism Development Office, Mostafa Fatemi, said a list of 130 tourist villages has been prepared. He added that given the prerequisites declared by the UN Tourism, eight villages were shortlisted as final candidates for the Best Tourism Villages, IRNA reported.

n a joint webinar with representatives of documents of candidate villages from eight provinces, he said villages of Soheili (Hormozgan province), Kandolus (Mazandaran province), Palangan (Kordestan province), Moeel (Ardabil province), Hasanlu (West Azarbaijan province), Shafi’abad (Kerman province), Baraghan (Alborz province) and Fahraj (Yazd province) have been selected according to criteria set by UN Tourism for 2025 and introduced global registration.

He explained that the globally designated tourist villages with unique tourism attractions gained high scores in terms of cultural, historical and natural attractions. “But, we face serious problems in some indicators like international connections, transportation infrastructures, economic sustainability of tourism sector and gain less scores.”

Also, completion of the villages’ files was put on the agenda given the indicators such as hygiene, safety and protecting cultural resources, he added.

He said May 18 would be the last chance to complete the documents for candidate villages.

Since 2021, the Best Tourism Villages initiative has aimed to promote sustainable tourism in rural areas, focusing on preserving natural landscapes, cultural heritage, and indigenous lifestyles, including gastronomy and local values. Esfahak’s inclusion on this global list is a testament to its villagers' dedication to revitalizing their heritage and turning it into a sustainable tourism hub that honors its past while embracing a prosperous future.

Esfahak named one of UN Tourism’s Best Tourism Villages for 2024

The historical village of Esfahak, nestled in Iran’s South Khorasan province, was named a Best Tourism Village for 2024 by UN Tourism.

The tribute highlights Esfahak’s remarkable transformation from a site devastated by a 1978 earthquake into a flourishing cultural and eco-tourism destination that celebrates sustainability and heritage.

Severely damaged by the 1978 earthquake that struck Tabas, Esfahak was once deemed uninhabitable, with residents living in temporary tents. Later, they built makeshift wooden rooms, known as Otagh-e-Choobi (wooden rooms), as they began rebuilding their lives.

With a commitment to sustainability and cultural preservation, villagers re-established the community over the years, developing eco-lodges and restoring traditional homes using ancient adobe techniques.

Esfahak’s transformation into a cultural and eco-tourism destination has garnered attention for its unique architecture and sustainable practices, earning the village the prestigious Asia Architecture Award. Today, it attracts tourists from across the world, drawn to its picturesque adobe structures and commitment to preserving local identity.

