China and Spain unite against unilateralism and trade wars

BEIJING - China's significant contribution to advancing globalization and multilateralism, particularly in response to the unilateral actions of the United States, was highlighted during a meeting between President Xi Jinping and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Beijing on Friday.

The Chinese president welcomed the Spanish prime minister at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse during a time when President Donald Trump's trade war is facing significant criticism.

President Xi reaffirmed the significance of strengthening the relationship between China and the European Union, with a particular emphasis on Spain.

“As the international situation gets more complex and volatile, it is increasingly important for China and Spain to develop sound and stable relations. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Spain. China stands ready to work with Spain to build a more strategically resilient and dynamic comprehensive strategic partnership, to better serve the well-being of both peoples, inject impetus into the China-EU relations, and make greater contributions to world peace, stability, and development,” he said.

President Xi demanded that China and the EU jointly resist unilateral bullying.

“China and the EU should step up to their international responsibilities, jointly safeguard economic globalization and the international trade environment, and jointly reject unilateral and bullying actions. China and the EU should defend not only their own legitimate rights and interests but also international fairness and justice and international rules and order,” the Chinese president told Sanchez.

Xi emphasized that tariff wars yield no victors and asserted that his country will not yield to any form of unjust suppression.

“There are no winners in tariff wars. Going against the world will only lead to self-isolation. China’s development over the past seven decades is a result of self-reliance and hard work, not favors from others. China does not flinch from any unjust suppression. No matter how the external environment changes, China will remain confident, stay composed, and concentrate on managing its own affairs well,” he pointed out.

For his part, the Spanish prime minister expressed strong support for the strategic partnerships of the European Union, especially emphasizing Spain's relationship with China. Sanchez also defended President Xi’s position regarding the futility of trade wars.

“China is an important cooperation partner of the EU. Spain has always supported the stable development of EU-China relations. The EU is committed to open and free trade, upholds multilateralism, and opposes unilateral tariff impositions. There are no winners in trade wars. In the face of a complex and challenging global environment, Spain and the EU would like to enhance communication and coordination with China to safeguard international trade order, jointly meet challenges like climate change and poverty alleviation, and preserve the common interests of the international community,” he said.

President Xi and the Spanish prime minister's repeated stance against trade wars coincides with President Trump's decision to raise tariffs on China and several other nations.

Beijing has raised its tariffs on US imports to 125% in response to President Trump's implementation of tariffs that surpass 145% on goods from China Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has imposed several rounds on tariffs on China. He has increased tariffs on Chinese imports to more than 145%, intensifying a critical trade conflict between Washington and Beijing.

In response, China has increased the additional tariffs on products imported from the United States from 84 percent to 125 percent, effective from April 12.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Friday that “China does not want to fight these wars but is not scared of them."

"If the US truly wants to resolve issues through dialogue, it must stop applying extreme pressure and acting recklessly. These tactics do not work on China. Any dialogue must be based on equality, mutual respect, and reciprocity. If the US insists on continuing a tariff and trade war, China's response will continue to the end," he added.

Lin also clarified China’s position regarding the imposition of retaliatory tariffs.

"Our countermeasures against US bullying are not only about safeguarding China's legitimate rights and interests, but also about defending international rules and order, safeguarding the common interests of all countries as well as global fairness and justice," he pointed out.



