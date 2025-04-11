Sepahan, Persepolis emerge victorious, Tractor held: PGPL

TEHRAN – Sepahan and Persepolis football teams defeated their rivals in Matchweek 26 of the 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Friday.

In Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium, Sepahan edged past Mes thanks to a goal from Javad Aghaeipour in the sixth minute.

In Ghaemshahr’s Vatani Stadium, Persepolis defeated struggling Nassaji 1-0. Alireza Enayatzadeh scored the winner in the 65th minute.

PGPL leaders Tractor were held to a 2-2 draw by Chadormalou in Yazd. Hadi Habibinejhad gave the hosts a lead in the 21st minute but Amirhossein Hosseinzadel leveled the score one minute before halftime.

Chadormalou midfielder Mohammadreza Hosseini scored an own goal in the 56th minute but Reza Mahmoudabadi equalized the match six minutes later.

In Ahvaz, struggling Havadar earned a 1-1 draw against Esteghlal Khuzestan, Malavan defeated Kheybar 3-0 in Bandar Anzali, Shams Azar were held to a 1-1 draw by Zob Ahan in Qazvin, and Gol Gohar and Aluminum shared the spoils in a goalless draw.

Tractor lead the table with 55 points and one game in hand, followed by Sepahan and Persepolis with 53 and 51 points, respectively.