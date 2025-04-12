Iran invites foreign investment in oil sector ahead of major energy expo

TEHRAN - Iran’s Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said the country welcomes the participation of foreign investors—particularly from neighboring states—in its oil industry, as Tehran prepares to host several key energy events in the coming weeks.

Speaking on Wednesday following a meeting with Qatar’s ambassador to Iran Saad Abdullah Saad Al Mahmoud Al Sharif, Paknejad told Shana that the two officials discussed potential areas for bilateral cooperation.

He noted that an invitation has been extended to Qatar’s Energy Minister to attend the upcoming Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition (Iran Oil Show). A separate meeting is also planned for next week, led by the Oil Ministry’s Department of International Affairs and Commerce, where numerous foreign ambassadors will be briefed by the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) on the scope of the upcoming exhibition.

“The purpose of the meeting is to encourage ambassadors and relevant ministers to visit the exhibition and explore opportunities for international investment, particularly from neighboring countries,” Paknejad said.

He added that Iran specifically invited Qatar to consider involvement in various joint projects, especially in the oil sector, highlighting the country’s openness to regional cooperation.

Paknejad also referenced a major upcoming event titled Transformation in Investment and Development of Iran’s Oil and Gas Upstream Sector, scheduled for Monday, April 21, at the Summit Conference Hall in Tehran. Foreign diplomats have been invited to attend, where Iran will unveil over 200 investment packages worth more than $130 billion and provide detailed briefings during specialized sessions aimed at potential investors.

