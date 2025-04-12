Arasbaran cultural center to review “Here”

TEHRAN- “Here”, a 2024 movie by prominent American filmmaker Robert Zemeckis, will be reviewed at the Arasbaran Cultural Center in Tehran on Sunday evening.

Film critic Kurosh Jahed is set to attend a screening of the film followed by a review session.

"Here", which is an adaptation Richard McGuire’s acclaimed 2014 graphic novel, takes a nonlinear approach to storytelling, exploring the events that transpire on a single plot of land and its inhabitants, stretching from prehistoric times to the 21st century. Throughout the film, visuals are often split into multiple frames, illustrating different periods simultaneously and enhancing the narrative’s depth.

The plot unfolds in a nonlinear fashion, beginning with dinosaurs roaming the land before their extinction, followed by an ice age that eventually gives way to verdant landscapes. The narrative shifts to the Lenni-Lenape people, focusing on a couple whose love story is punctuated by heartache and loss marked by the occasional appearance of a hummingbird.

As time progresses, the land becomes part of the estate owned by William Franklin, son of Benjamin Franklin. By the turn of the 20th century, a house emerges as the central location for much of the story's action. The Harter couple occupies the home, where John’s passion for flying ultimately leads to his untimely death from the Spanish flu.

Subsequent residents include Lee, a bohemian inventor, and his wife Stella, a pin-up model during the 1940s, who eventually leave to pursue their dreams in California. The Young family moves in after World War II, raising three children and facing life's challenges—including Richard’s marriage to Margaret after an unexpected pregnancy.

The film further chronicles the lives of Al and Rose, who downsize to Florida as they face health challenges, followed by changes in the household after their departures. By the early 2000s, Richard and Margaret navigate the complexities of divorce, while a new family—the Harrises—experiences their own share of heartbreak when a family tragedy strikes amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a poignant conclusion, Richard returns to the now-empty house, attempting to spark memories in a dementia-stricken Margaret. As he revisits special moments in their lives, the film culminates in a nostalgic reflection on love and memory, revealing the enduring significance of “Here.” The final shot of a hummingbird ties together the emotional tapestry that weaves throughout this narrative.

SAB/