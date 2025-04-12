Iran defeat Thailand in 2025 SAT Futsal Championship

TEHRAN – Iran’s men’s futsal team defeated Thailand 6-2 in the SAT Futsal Championship Thailand 2025 on Saturday.

Mohammadhossein Derakhshani, Hossein Sabzi, Hossein Tayebi (two goals), Mohammadhossein Bazyar, and Amirhossein Gholami scored for the Iranian team.

Iran lost to Russia 2-1 in their opening match but defeated Kuwait 5-0 in their next match.

Earlier in the day, Russia defeated Kuwait 10-1 and won the title.

This tournament served as preparation for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers (September 16-24, 2025).