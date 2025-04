TEHRAN – Iran’s men’s futsal team defeated Kuwait 5-0 in the SAT Futsal Championship Thailand 2025 on Thursday.

Masoud Yousef, Mehdi Karimi, Hossein Sabzi, Behrouz Azimi, and Hossein Tayebi scored for the Iranian team.

Iran are scheduled to meet Thailand on Saturday.

This tournament serves as preparation for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers (September 16-24, 2025).