Iran lose to Russia in SAT Futsal Championship 2025

TEHRAN – Iran’s men’s futsal team lost to Russia 2-1 in the SAT Futsal Championship Thailand 2025 opening match on Wednesday.

The match with the Iranian team ended with a victory for Beso Zoidze's team with a score of 2-1.

The Russian team took the lead just 10 seconds into the game – Ivan Chishkala scored the Russian team’s debut goal in the tournament.

Five minutes before the break, Anton Sokolov scored Russians’ second goal.

In the second half, the Iranian team managed to reduce the gap after a corner kick – Amirhossein Denganibangudi hit the top corner of Zurab Kalmakhelidze’s goal with one touch.

Iran are scheduled to meet Kuwait and Thailand on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

This tournament will serve as preparation for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers (September 16-24, 2025).