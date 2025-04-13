Bushehr chamber calls for establishing Iran trade center in Qatar

TEHRAN – The head of Bushehr Chamber of Commerce has called on the Iranian government to establish a national trade center in Qatar with operational leadership from Bushehr Province, citing its central role in trade between Iran and the Persian Gulf state.

Speaking during a meeting of the Bushehr Province Public-Private Dialogue Council, which included officials from the Trade Promotion Organization and the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade, Khoshid Gazderazi said Bushehr’s position as a strategic coastal province makes it an ideal hub for managing Iran’s commercial relations with Qatar.

The proposal aligns with Iran’s Seventh National Development Plan, which places greater emphasis on a resilient, sea-based economy. Gazderazi emphasized that the revival of Iran’s maritime trade potential requires more focused policy attention, including delegating national responsibilities like foreign trade centers to relevant coastal provinces.

The official criticized the weakening of the Trade Promotion Organization due to both internal and external constraints, including sanctions, and urged a full restoration of its role. He also called for an end to overlapping involvement by various ministries in trade affairs, recommending that all trade policy be centralized under the Industry Ministry.

The Bushehr chamber head also proposed amendments to Articles 60 and 63 of the national maritime economy policy framework to give the ministry a clear policymaking role. He stressed that port cities like Dayyer in Bushehr have been instrumental in Iran’s exports to Qatar and should be empowered accordingly.

Gazderazi warned that the 135-percent hike in the Exchange Rate Translation System (ETS) rate could trigger inflation, discourage investment, disrupt production chains, cause factory closures, lead to job losses, and stimulate smuggling. He urged the TPO to take immediate action.

