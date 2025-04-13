Iranian short on screen at Chicago Palestine Film Festival 

TEHRAN- Iranian director Mohammad Lotfali’s short animated movie “The Sound of Clouds” is competing at the 24th edition of the Chicago Palestine Film Festival, which is underway at the Gene Siskel Film Center in downtown Chicago, the U.S.

Inspired by the poetry of esteemed Palestinian writer and politician Ghassan Kanafani, "The Sound of the Clouds" captures the profound suffering endured by children in Gaza.

Produced by the Sureh Youth Film Center, the film illustrates how Gaza's youth write their names on their hands, hoping that rescuers can identify them in the event of tragedy. This powerful act symbolizes both vulnerability and resilience amid chaos.

Through its storytelling, the film seeks to raise awareness about the situation in Gaza, emphasizing the daily struggles faced by its inhabitants. By highlighting the voices of these children, "The Sound of the Clouds" serves not only as a reminder of their plight but also as a call to action, urging viewers to acknowledge and respond to the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region.

Moreover, “A State of Passion”, co-directed by Lebanese documentarians Carol Mansour and Muna Khalidi is also present at the festival.

Produced in collaboration with Iran’s Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC), the film is a feature-length documentary capturing the harrowing experiences of British-Palestinian reconstructive surgeon Dr. Ghassan Abu Sittah during the brutal realities of genocide in Gaza. The film serves as an intimate portrait of resilience, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment amidst one of the world's most protracted humanitarian crises.

Established in 2001, the Chicago Palestine Film Festival is an annual cultural event that highlights the rich and diverse narratives of Palestinian cinema.

The festival offers a unique space for filmmakers, artists, and audiences to engage with powerful stories that delve into the complexities of Palestinian life.

Through a thoughtfully curated selection of feature films, documentaries, and shorts, the festival promotes a deeper understanding of the Palestinian experience.

The festival will run until April 26.

Photo: A scene from “The Sound of Clouds” by Iranian director Mohammad Lotfali

