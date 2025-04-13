BEIRUT — The American University of Beirut (ABU) transformed its Career Fair 2025 (held from April 7–11) into an event promoting normalization with the Israeli occupation regime by hosting companies that support the enemy, while it is supposed to enhance its students’ job prospects.

Among these companies is Deloitte, which has an active branch in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Deloitte provides cybersecurity services to several Israeli companies, such as the NSO Group, the developer of the Pegasus spyware. It also provides consulting services to the Israeli war ministry.

Another company is Transmed, the exclusive distributor of PepsiCo products in West Asia, which makes it a party in supporting the Israeli economy.

Transmed also distributes products such as those of Nestlé, which operates a factory in the Sderot settlement established in 1951 on the ruins of the Palestinian village of Najd.

It also distributes L’Oréal products; its only factory in West Asia is located in Migdal Ha’Emek. It is built on the ruins of the Palestinian village of al-Mujaydal.

GroupM also took part in the event; it collaborates with Israeli technology companies specializing in tracking activists on social media platforms by removing any pro-Palestine content.

Another company was AlphaSights, a Tel Aviv-based company, which advises investment funds in support of settlement projects in the West Bank.

The AUB’s job fair is nothing more than an event promotion; its role is to promote Zionism, imperialism, capitalism, and every anti-resistance effort.

While claiming to teach the values of justice and human rights, the AUB pushes its students toward working with brutal capitalist companies that fund the occupying regime and perpetuate racism and slavery.

Also, among these companies is the infamous Emirati company Maids.cc, which mistreats domestic workers as slaves, treating African domestic workers differently from Filipinos.

At the beginning of the ongoing war in Gaza, the AUB blatantly mourned its researcher and head of the Department of Pathology at the Islamic University and Dar al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, who was killed in Israeli bombardments. It said: “Dr. Mohammed Dabour has passed away.”

Following harsh criticism, the obituary was amended to read: “Dr. Dabour was killed in an airstrike on the Gaza Strip,” without daring to mention the Israeli criminality!

During the severe economic crisis facing Lebanon, the AUB overstepped its academic role and made huge profits by pricing its educational and healthcare services beyond the purchasing power of the majority of Lebanese citizens.

It has also imposed an academic staff monitored by the U.S. surveillance den (embassy), which implements a punitive policy against students who express opposition to Israel.

The AUB’s project began in 1863 when the New York State Assembly passed a resolution declaring that the United States had a foreign policy regarding the West Asia region and that it demanded a share of the cheese shared by the Europeans.

The resolution supported the establishment of the Syrian Protestant College in Beirut (that was later named AUB) and Robert College on the Bosphorus in Turkey, with the blessing of the Ottoman Empire, which ruled Greater Syria.

In 1860, Abraham Lincoln was elected president and began to invest politically outside the American continent.

After France’s defeat during the Second World War and the decline of its role in the Levant, the political role of the Jesuit University in Beirut declined and was transferred to the AUB; a hospital was also attached to it, becoming an integral part of its local and regional role.

In 1945, the San Francisco Conference was held to draft the United Nations Charter, with the participation of representatives from 50 countries; 19 of the participants were AUB graduates, including Charles Malek, who was appointed the first Lebanese ambassador to the United States.

Fares El-Khoury represented Syria in a delegation of six alumni who held ministerial and political leadership positions in Syria.

Eight figures at the conference represented Iraq. Its central banker, some of its ministers, and influential politicians were AUB graduates.

The Iranian representative was also an AUB graduate; during the premiership of Shapour Bakhtiar under the rule of the Iranian Shah, and later the CIA and U.S. State Department pinned their last hopes on his government to quell the Islamic Revolution in 1978.

Jimmy Carter sought through this government to save his major base in the Middle East from slipping into the hands of others; six of its members were AUB graduates.