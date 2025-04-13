Canada’s Tory leader vows to deport foreigners protesting Israeli crimes

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, on the campaign trail, vowed Saturday to deport foreigners from Canada who hold protests against Israeli crimes in Gaza, accusing them of promoting antisemitism, AFP reported.

Poilievre was campaigning in an Ottawa electoral district contested by Liberal leader and Prime Minister Mark Carney, who this week drew the ire of his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu over remarks on the war in Gaza.

“We will bring in tougher laws to target vandalism, hate marches that break laws [and] violent attacks based on ethnicity and religion,” Poilievre told reporters.

“Anyone who is here on a visitor visa who carries out law-breaking will be deported from this country,” he added, words echoing messaging from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Poilievre has in the past sought to distance himself from Trump, whose economic attacks and threats to annex the United States’ northern neighbor have outraged the Canadian electorate.

The Canadian conservative decried pro-Palestinian protests, saying they were contributing to a worsening situation with regard to what he called hate crimes.

