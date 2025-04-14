Memoir writings will be removed from Si-o-Se Pol face in Isfahan

TEHRAN - Si-o-Se Pol cleanup has been started by Isfahan Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department, said Hadi Allahyari, an official responsible for monitoring Isfahan’s historical bridges.

He told IRNA that cleaning memoir writings from the walls of Si-o-Se Pol began after the Nowruz 1404 holidays. Large spots are being removed from the bridge’s walls.

“For completing the cleanups, we seek to attract budget from the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism to do the work in wider dimensions.”

“We need a great taskforce to do the project. once the required credit is met, the cleanup measures will be started in phases.”

He explained that cleanup of Si-o-Se Pol bridge deck would be implemented in the first phase, the lower floor of the bridge would be cleaned in the second phase and Khaju Bridge would be cleaned later.

Memoir writing and slogan writing are cleaned from historical bridges of Si-o-Se Pol and Khaju annually, he added.

He said cleanup of memoir writings is a sensitive job that takes time. Instruments for memoir writing and slogan writing such as spray and eraser have turned the job harder, he added.

Allahyari highlighted the high foot traffic of passersby on Si-o-Se Pol, which connects historical sites on both sides of the Zayandeh River, making it more susceptible to damage compared to other historical bridges in the city.

Si-o-Se Pol, renowned as the longest historical bridge in Isfahan and the largest structure on water in Iran, is celebrated for its 33 arches forming the first level. The second level features a pedestrian walkway flanked by walls and arcades, some of which open to the surrounding scenery.

Isfahan is renowned not only for the abundance of great historical bridges but also for its ‘life-giving river’, the Zayandeh-Rood, which has long bestowed the city an original beauty and fertility.

Soaked in a rich history, it was once a crossroad of international trade and diplomacy in Iran, and now it is one of Iran’s top tourist destinations for good reasons.

The ancient city embraces many architectural wonders, such as unmatched Islamic buildings, museums, Persian gardens, and tree-lined boulevards.

Interestingly, Isfahan is nicknamed Nesf-e-Jahan, which is translated into “half the world”, meaning seeing it is relevant to see half the world. In its heyday, it was also one of the largest cities in the region, with a population of nearly one million.

