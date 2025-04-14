Ardabil to hold meeting on Intl. Day for Historic Monuments and Sites

TEHRAN--A specialized meeting on the International Day for Historic Monuments and Sites with the topic of the resilience of historical monuments to crises will be held at Mohaghegh Ardebili University on April 20, the deputy head of Ardabil Cultural Heritage Department said.

Alireza Dabbagh Abdollahi added that specialized lectures on the risk to historical monuments of Moghan Plain from floods and water flows, the necessity of practical and preventive management of the Cultural Heritage Department in relation to the protection of immovable historical monuments in times of crisis, and the impact of natural disasters on Ardabil Jame' (Jameh) Mosque will be given at this meeting.

He said April 18 is the International Day for Historic Buildings and Sites, adding that Seyyed Rouhollah Mohammadi, head of the Archaeology and Registration Department of Ardabil province, Behrouz Afkhami, a member of the faculty of Mohaghegh Ardebili University, and Mehdi Heydarivand, director of the National Database of the Ardabil Jame' (Jameh) Mosque, will deliver specialized lectures at this meeting.

Ardabil, known for its natural and historical attractions, including the Meshginshahr suspension bridge, Sabalan Mountain, Alvars ski resort, and Sareyn’s renowned mineral springs, remains a major destination for both domestic and international tourists.

In recent years, Ardabil has gained prominence as a tourism destination, particularly after being named the 2023 Capital of Tourism for ECO (Economic Cooperation Organization) member countries. This designation has helped boost its visibility on the international stage, showcasing its diverse attractions ranging from natural landscapes to cultural landmarks.

KD