Works of Iranian photographers on display in Budapest

TEHRAN-An exhibition of photos by Iranian independent photographers has been held at the FUGA Gallery in Budapest, Hungary.

Titled “Ordinary Moment,” the exhibition was launched on April 10. It is curated by Iranian photographer Mansour Forouzesh and supported by the Hungarian University of Fine Arts, ILNA reported.

The exhibition is the result of two years of continuous research and exploration around a common theme. Just as Iran's diverse climates reflect its multifaceted society, the exhibition captures this richness through a curated set of photographs. It offers a glimpse into the everyday stories and ordinary events that shape life in Iran.

By showcasing the work of emerging independent Iranian artists, the exhibition presents authentic and meaningful depictions of daily life, revealing intimate moments from the heart of Iranian society.

The participating artists include Amir Masoud Arabshahi, Arash Tawakoli, Bita Kahnamoui, Fatemeh Salehi, Golnaz Zibandekhoo, Hojatolah Ataie, Majid Halvaei, Mahnaz Minavand, Morteza Beiglou, Meysam Pourjafari, Mohsen Tavangar, Nikoo Alidoosti, Parham Raoufi, Reyhaneh Malek Shoar, Samira Saramad, Sajedeh Erfani, Shervin Shirkoubi, and Saeedeh Mirzadeh.

The exhibition is held as part of the Budapest Photo Festival and will run until May 5.

SS/