Iranian short film “Winner” to compete in 3 international festivals

TEHRAN-The Iranian short film “Winner,” written and directed by Mahsa Akbarabadi, has been selected to participate in three international film festivals.

A production of 2024, the 8-minute fiction film will first take part in the 12th Showreel, Effat International Student Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from April 15 to 17.

Next month, it will attend the 10th PLANET LENS - Nature and Sustainability International Photo and Film Festival in Veszprém, Hungary, from May 15 to 18.

From June 5 to 7, the Iranian film will vie at the 3rd Vegan Çiftlik Short Film Festival in Izmir, Turkey, ILNA reported.

Based on the short story “Camera” written by well-known Iranian author Houshang Moradi Kermani, the flick is about a schoolgirl who visits a zoo to participate in a photography competition, but her camera is stolen, leading to an unexpected turn of events for her.

Yasna Ghellari, Mostafa Fazeli, Rambod Motallebi, Sanaz Almasi, Hossein Kalhor, Amirabbas Ghazizadeh, and Iman Mahmoudyaz are in the cast among others.

Showreel is the first international film festival in Saudi Arabia that exclusively celebrates student films and media projects in live-action, animation, and documentary formats. Its mission is to empower emerging filmmakers to share their captivating stories with a global audience.

PLANET LENS is a filmmaking competition that offers filmmakers from all over the world a platform and an opportunity to showcase their latest work. The festival has been a showcase for filmmaking that explores climate change and the negative and positive impacts of human activities on nature. It welcomes all such films in 2025, in addition to this year's featured (and specially awarded) category on biodiversity.

The third of the Vegan Çiftlik Short Film Festival is themed “Animal Freedom”. The purpose of the festival is to encourage the production of and provide a space for sharing short films and video artworks that draw attention to the violations of rights in farms, slaughterhouses, laboratories, zoos, circuses, natural habitats and many other areas in line with human desires, and the fact that even the most basic rights of animals are not recognized in the legal plane by being seen as property.

SS/SAB