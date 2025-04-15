Iranian Messi Zadaliasghar comes out retirement

TEHRAN – Behzad Zadaliasghar, a blind Iranian football player, has come out retirement after two years.

He emulated the likes of Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi in one of the best goals ever scored at the Paralympics.

Zadaliasghar's sensational solo effort helped his country Iran beat Morocco 2-0 in the five-a-side competition in Rio.

Iran eventually won a silver medal in the 2016 Paralympic Games, losing to hosts Brazil 1-0 in the final.

Zadaliasghar has joined Iran’s training camp currently underway in Sari, Mazandaran.