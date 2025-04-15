Documentary “Pajareh” screens at Allameh Tabatabai University during intl. conference on terrorism 

TEHRAN- The three-part documentary "Pajareh," directed by Iranian filmmaker Yazdan Parvandeh, went on screen at Allameh Tabatabai University in Tehran on Tuesday, as a part of the International Conference on the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism.

In anticipation of the 25th anniversary of the submission of the draft of this convention to the United Nations General Assembly, the conference aimed to revisit, critique, and analyze this important legal document.

International law professors from Iran and several other countries participated in the event.

As one of the primary victims of terrorism on both regional and international levels, Iran has faced a wide spectrum of terrorist and militant groups over the past decades. Their destructive activities, often supported by certain foreign powers, have contributed to the securitization of the social and political landscape in the country.

In this context, the documentary "Pajareh," which delves into the activities of terrorist groups against Iranian children and girls, was presented at the conference. The series consists of three parts of “Against Life,” “From Kurdistan to Genevistan,” and “Tired.”

It unveils the hidden face of terrorist groups that deceive and lure children and adolescents into their ranks with false promises of work in the Kurdistan region and migration to Europe. This documentary series was produced by the media arts center of Nehzat.

The conference was organized by the Faculty of Law and Political Science at Allameh Tabatabai University in collaboration with the Kurdistan Human Rights Watch, the Organization for the Defense of Victims of Violence, the Research Center for Intelligent Commercial Law, the International Lawyers Group Jipad, the Association for the Defense of Victims of Terrorism, and the Association Supporting Victims of Terrorism.

SAB/