Iran eyes re-export of Brazilian meat under ‘Halal Iran’ brand to Islamic markets

TEHRAN – Iran’s Agriculture Minister says the country may leverage infrastructure developed in Brazil to re-export red meat under the “Halal Iran” brand to Islamic countries, even as domestic meat production improves and direct imports from Brazil gradually decline.

Speaking during a visit to the Iran Halal Center in São Paulo, Agriculture Minister Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh—who is in Brazil for the BRICS Agriculture Ministers’ Summit—highlighted a shift in Iran’s meat import strategy.

“With rising domestic output and increased imports from neighboring countries, which benefit from geographic proximity and cultural ties, Iran may reduce its meat imports from Brazil,” he said, according to a statement from the ministry.

Nonetheless, he emphasized that Iran will continue to utilize the halal meat supply infrastructure established in Brazil. “Once we reach self-sufficiency, we won’t abandon these facilities. Instead, we can use them for the re-export of halal red meat to Islamic nations and other interested markets under the 'Halal Iran' label,” Nouri Ghezeljeh said.

He explained that Iran’s recent meat imports were largely driven by currency shocks that disrupted local production, forcing the government to turn to foreign suppliers to address shortages.

In recent years, countries closer to Iran have also entered the red meat export market. Their cultural and religious similarities, along with shorter transportation routes, have made them more favorable trade partners. This has, in turn, reduced operational demands at the São Paulo halal center.

Nouri Ghezeljeh noted that Iran now prefers to import frozen beef—particularly veal—from Brazil, as part of its evolving procurement strategy.

“The Halal Iran center will remain active for as long as necessary,” he stated, “and we will continue to tap into its commercial capacity for re-exports and halal certification services to other countries.”

The minister concluded that exporting red meat and poultry under the “Halal Iran” brand can serve both religious obligations and generate foreign revenue. He also praised the São Paulo center’s role in ensuring Iranian consumers have access to verified halal products.

