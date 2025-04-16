ICCIMA proposes joint trade committee with Slovakia

TEHRAN - The head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) has proposed the formation of a joint trade committee with Slovakia, aimed at strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking in a virtual meeting with his Slovak counterpart Peter Mihok on Monday, Samad Hassanzadeh, said the proposed committee could pave the way for smoother business collaboration.

Iran’s private sector, alongside the government and the ruling establishment, is eager to enhance ties with all countries, especially Slovakia, Hassanzadeh said. "We believe no nation can achieve economic development in isolation — mutual cooperation is essential."

He underscored the importance of coordinated efforts between the two chambers, adding that Iran would welcome Slovak trade and economic delegations, particularly at the upcoming Iran Expo 2025, scheduled to begin on April 28. The event aims to showcase Iran’s industrial and production capabilities.

Iran has significant potential in petrochemicals, refining, pharmaceuticals and medical industries, food processing, steel, auto parts, knowledge-based sectors, and technical and engineering services, Hassanzadeh said. "Closer ties between our chambers can help meet the economic needs of both countries."

In response, Mihok said Iran and Slovakia had complementary economies and highlighted the potential for joint ventures.

The first step to expanding cooperation is to facilitate regular exchanges of business delegations, Mihok stated. "Through greater collaboration between our chambers, we can usher in a new chapter of bilateral relations."

He added that increasing bilateral visits and updating commercial information between both countries could help boost trade volumes.

Slovakia will remain a reliable partner for Iran, Mihok said.

