“The Dictator's Last Night” at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN-A Persian translation of Algerian author Yasmina Khadra’s book “The Dictator's Last Night” has recently been published by Vazn-e Donia Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Zeinab Kazemkhah.

In "The Dictator's Last Night," author offers a compelling fictional portrayal of Colonel Gaddafi on the eve of his downfall. Set against the backdrop of an apocalyptic landscape—where rebel bullets and NATO bombs illuminate the sky—Gaddafi finds himself confined in a disused school in Sirte, surrounded by treachery and chaos, as his generals either flee or collapse from exhaustion.

With a personality as colorful and contradictory as the tyrant himself, Gaddafi reflects on his life, characterized by a blend of sentimentality and brutality.

Through a turbulent narrative, the novel captures the complexities of Gaddafi’s character—his journey from a poor Bedouin upbringing to becoming a megalomaniacal leader.

The story oscillates between Gaddafi’s grandiose self-perception and moments of vulnerability, exposing a man driven by the need for approval yet capable of horrific violence.

Khadra infuses the narrative with humor, highlighting Gaddafi’s absurdities and overblown rhetoric, showcasing sentences laden with megalomaniacal diction that reveal his delusions of grandeur.

As Gaddafi indulges in heroin during his last night, he reminisces about his past conquests and love affairs, weaving together a tapestry of memories that includes romanticism juxtaposed with brutal acts.

This conflicting nature of the dictator allows readers to glimpse the terrifying charisma that defined his reign while probing the psychology behind his tyrannical rule. The narrative features surreal elements, including dream sequences with figures such as a ghostly Saddam Hussein and the painter Vincent van Gogh, emphasizing the hallucinogenic nature of power.

Khadra’s novel artfully balances entertainment with a deeper commentary on dictatorship and the responsibility that comes with power.

As Gaddafi debates revolution with his officers, the reader is reminded of the Libyan people's plight amidst the unfolding chaos. Although not as epic or experimental as other celebrated dictator novels, "The Dictator's Last Night" stands as a unique exploration of one of history's most infamous leaders, effectively capturing the complexities and contradictions of Gaddafi in his final moments.

Mohammed Moulessehoul, better known by the pen name Yasmina Khadra, is an Algerian author living in France, who writes in French. One of the most famous Algerian novelists in the world, he has written almost 40 novels, and has published in more than 50 countries.

Khadra has often explored Algerian and other Arab countries' civil wars, and conflicts between East and West.

SAB/



