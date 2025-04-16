Tehran to host UN Tourism’s inaugural forum dedicated to urban attractions

TEHRAN - Tehran has been selected to host UN Tourism’s first-ever urban forum dedicated to urban attractions, following a key agreement reached on the sidelines of a regional conference organized by the UN body in Indonesia.

According to the Abbasabad Cultural and Tourism Zone’s public relations office, Seyyed Mohammad-Hossein Hejazi, CEO of the Abbasabad tourism zone, announced the development during his visit to Jakarta for the UN conference.

An agreement in that regard was signed by Iran’s deputy tourism minister Anoushirvan Mohseni-Bandpey, and UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili on Tuesday.

Under the terms of the agreement, the inaugural tourism forum will be held in Tehran on June 24–25, with the Abbasabad Cultural and Tourism Zone, affiliated with Tehran Municipality, serving as the host venue.

During the signing ceremony, Pololikashvili highlighted the vital role of urban tourism in boosting city economies and improving the quality of life for residents. He also praised the Iranian government, Tehran Municipality, and especially the Abbasabad district for their significant efforts and investments in enhancing urban tourism infrastructure, amenities, and services.

Pololikashvili further emphasized Iran’s rich cultural and civilizational heritage and its immense tourism potential, expressing hope that Tehran and other Iranian cities will gain the recognition they deserve on the global tourism stage.

The Abbasabad Cultural and Tourism Zone spans 560 hectares and is known as the “green jewel” of the Iranian capital. It is recognized as a major tourism and recreational hub in Tehran and is one of the city's most famous and frequently visited attractions.

