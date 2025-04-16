China and Malaysia unite for a shared future

BEIJING– China and Malaysia are seeking to enhance their collaboration through a new strategic partnership following President Xi Jinping's state visit to Malaysia.

President Xi proposed a three-point plan on building a high-level strategic China-Malaysia community with a shared future as he met with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

Xi demanded that China and Malaysia adhere to strategic independence and carry out high-level strategic coordination. Additionally, he urged the two sides to build synergy for development and set a model for high-quality development cooperation. Lastly, the Chinese president said both countries should carry forward their friendship from generation to generation and deepen exchanges and mutual learning between the two civilizations.

Xi witnessed the exchange of more than 30 agreements with the Malaysian premier, ranging from trade and tourism to railway transportation and agriculture.

He further called on Asian nations to unite in resisting geopolitical confrontation, unilateralism and protectionism in the wake of the US trade war on China and dozens of other countries.

The Malaysian prime minister, for his part, described Xi as a “true friend” and expressed his country’s commitment to working with China in various areas, including economy, trade and emerging technologies such as AI.

The Chinese president also held talks with Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar. During the meeting, President Xi described China and Malaysia as good neighbors, good friends and good partners who visit each other as often as family. He added that bilateral relations have gone through a magnificent half-century and are embracing an even brighter future.

He called for joint efforts to promote the Global South's pursuit of solidarity-driven collective advancement and common development.

The Chinese president arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday. On the same day, he published a signed article titled "May the Ship of China-Malaysia Friendship Sail Toward an Even Brighter Future" in three Malaysian newspapers.

The article said China and Malaysia must work together to give fresh momentum to their friendship that has sailed through the long river of history, and ensure that it forges ahead steadily toward brighter horizons.

Malaysia is the second stop of Xi’s tour of three Southeast Asian countries that began on Monday. He arrived in Kuala Lumpur from Vietnam and will leave for Cambodia on Thursday.

The partnership between China and Malaysia has been growing significantly. For 16 consecutive years, China has been Malaysia's foremost trading partner, with trade volume reaching a record high of $212.04 billion in 2024.

Lin Jian, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said on Friday that President Xi’s visit to Malaysia will mark an important milestone in promoting the upgrading of the relations between the two nations.

