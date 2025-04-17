Russian Supreme Court suspends ban on Taliban

Russia’s Supreme Court has suspended its ban on the Taliban, which it had designated for more than 20 years as “a terrorist organization”, Al Jazeera reported.

The latest move is aimed at normalising ties with the de facto rulers of Afghanistan.

Thursday’s ruling – prompted by a request from the prosecutor general – is effective immediately, Judge Oleg Nefedov announced, according to Russia’s Tass news agency.

The move in favor of the group that seized power in Afghanistan in 2021 follows years of gradual rapprochement with Moscow, despite a turbulent history dating back to the Afghan Civil War of the 1990s.

More recently, shared security interests – including the fight against ISIL’s regional affiliate, ISKP – have drawn Russia and the Taliban closer.

Last year, President Vladimir Putin described the Taliban as an “ally” in counterterrorism efforts, while his envoy to Kabul announced plans to delist the group.

Moscow, which has hosted Taliban officials for several forums in recent years, is also looking to use Afghanistan as a transit hub for gas exports to Southeast Asia.

“Moscow will continue its course on developing political, trade and economic ties with Kabul,” Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in October last year.

