Iran, India seek closer agricultural ties at BRICS summit

TEHRAN – Iran and India have called for expanded cooperation in agriculture during a meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS agriculture ministers’ summit in Brazil, underscoring their shared commitment to food security and sustainable development.

Iran’s Agriculture Minister Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh met with his Indian counterpart, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in Brasília, where he stressed the need to activate the Iran-India Joint Agricultural Committee and deepen collaboration on food security, biotechnology, and agricultural research.

Nouri highlighted the long-standing trade relations between Tehran and New Delhi, calling for updated trade protocols and enhanced scientific exchanges in agriculture and food systems.

India’s agriculture minister, for his part, reaffirmed New Delhi’s readiness to expand bilateral and multilateral agricultural cooperation within the BRICS framework. Referring to the agreements reached during last year’s meeting between the Indian prime minister and Iran’s president, Chouhan said India is committed to strengthening agricultural ties across all areas.

He also noted the historical and cultural bonds between the two countries, citing extensive past exchanges in the arts, crafts, and other cultural domains.

Chouhan emphasized that both governments are actively working to broaden their cooperation, especially in agriculture, through continuous engagement and strategic partnerships.

Iran officially became a full BRICS member in January 2024, joining founding members Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates also joined the group last year.

The 15th BRICS Agriculture Ministers’ Meeting in Brazil is focused on three key themes: food and nutrition security and sustainability, innovation and agricultural finance, and international agricultural trade.

EF/