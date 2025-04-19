Iranian boxers achieve two bronze medals at Yerevan Mayor’s Cup

TEHRAN – Iranian boxers Hossein Kordlou and Sam Esteki each earned bronze medals at the Yerevan Mayor’s Cup.

Kordlou secured his medal after losing in the semi-finals of the 80kg category to Russian boxer Dzhambulat Bizhamov. Similarly, Esteki claimed bronze in the 86kg category after being defeated by Armenian boxer Rafael Hovhannisyan in the semi-finals.

In addition to Iran, boxers from Iraq and Kazakhstan participated in this competitive event, which featured a total of 106 athletes from various Asian national federations, all aiming to enhance the experience of their emerging talents. The most active divisions at the Yerevan Mayor’s Cup were light welterweight (63.5kg), welterweight (67kg), and light middleweight (71kg).