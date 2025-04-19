Iran’s annual non-oil import from Russia stands at $1.3b

TEHRAN- Iran imported non-oil commodities valued at $1.3 billion from Russia in the past Iranian calendar year 1403, which ended on March 20, 2025, according to an official with the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

Abolfazl Akbarpour, the deputy head of IRICA for planning and international affairs, said that Russia was Iran's seventh top source of import in the past year.

In late March, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Yevgenyevich Tsivilyov visited Iran's Embassy in Moscow to meet with Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali.

The meeting resulted in an agreement to hold the 18th meeting of the two countries' Joint Economic Committee during April 22-24.

Discussions during the meeting revolved around preparations for the mentioned meeting, as well as the current status and future outlook of bilateral relations in the energy sector.

On the sidelines of this meeting, Mohsen Paknejad, Iran's Minister of Oil and the Iranian chairman of the joint economic committee, also held a phone call with his Russian counterpart.

Sergey Yevgenyevich Tsivilyov and Mohsen Paknejad discussed progress in preparing for the 18th meeting of the Joint Economic Committee and exchanged views on the prospects of bilateral relations in the energy sector.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the growing relations between the two countries and emphasized the effective holding of the upcoming meeting.

The Russian Ministry of Energy is the Russian chair of the joint committee.

