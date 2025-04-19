Iran’s women’s basketball captain Issaeian announces retirement

TEHRAN – Edna Issaeian, the captain of Iran’s women’s basketball team, has announced her retirement from national duty.

She was a key member of the team that secured a spot in the 2025 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup Division B in Jordan.

“The quality of the competition was significantly better than in previous years. After defeating Syria and Jordan, we achieved the championship title and advanced to Division B,” Issaeian said.

She added, “The level of the players was very high, and all the athletes were at their best. We made remarkable progress compared to previous years. Through teamwork, we were able to win this tournament for the first time, but we have a tough road ahead.”

Reflecting on her retirement, Issaeian shared, “I have been part of the national team for about 17 years, and I have been playing basketball since 2004. I am very happy to have been alongside the younger players and to share my experiences with them.”

“I am not sad about my retirement from the national team. The younger athletes have great potential, and I hope they find success in the paths ahead,” she added.

“I have retired from the national team, but I will continue to participate in league games,” Issaeian concluded.