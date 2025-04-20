IAF to screen “Demon Slayer: Mugen Train”

TEHRAN-The 2020 animation “Demon Slayer: Mugen Train” directed by Haruo Sotozaki will be screened at the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) in Tehran on Tuesday.

A Japanese animated dark fantasy action film, it is based on the “Mugen Train” arc of the 2016–20 manga series “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” by Koyoharu Gotouge.

The screening, set for 6 p.m., will be followed by a review session attended by the researcher and artist Homeira Baghban Moshiri and critic Saman Bayat, Honaronline reported.

The story is about a boy raised by boars, who wears a boar's head. He boards the Infinity Train on a new mission with the Flame Pillar, along with another boy who reveals his true power when he sleeps. Their mission is to defeat a demon who has been tormenting people and killing the demon slayers who oppose it.

The film was a critical and commercial success upon its release, grossing over $507 million worldwide and making it the highest-grossing film of 2020. It marked the first time ever that a non-American production topped the annual global box office, and it set a number of box office records, including the highest-grossing Japanese film of all time, a title previously held by “Spirited Away” (2001).

It also has received numerous awards, including Animation of the Year at the 44th Japan Academy Film Prize as well as the Best Animation Film at the 45th Hochi Film Award.

SS/SAB

