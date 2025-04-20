Ortagus's rude diplomacy reflects American policy

BEIRUT — With the phrase “Crack is wack, Walid,” Morgan Ortagus, the U.S. Deputy Special Envoy to West Asia, addressed Lebanon’s Druze leader Walid Jumblatt on X in response to a statement he made last weekend describing the United States’ conditions for Lebanon as “impossible.”

This suggests that Ortagus was accusing Jumblatt of being politically unconscious and deviant from American racist supremacy!

In turn, Jumblatt responded to Ortagus, “The Ugly American: Morgan Ortagus,” attaching to his post Hans LaRuin’s famous painting titled “Death Directs the Bullet”.

LaRuin’s painting, in grim colors, depicts the specter of death commanding a sniper, crouching behind bunkers during World War I, to fire his bullet.

Besides, Jumblatt’s phrase was inspired by the title of the 1958 political novel The Ugly American by Eugene Burdick and William Lederer, which highlights the failures of the U.S. diplomatic corps in Southeast Asia.

Burdick and Lederer sought to demonstrate their belief that American officials and civilians could make a significant difference in Southeast Asian politics if they were willing to learn and master local languages and customs and employ regional military tactics.

Ortagus also recently responded to a speech by Hezbollah's Secretary-General, Sheikh Naim Qassem, with a single word: "Yawn." This was in reaction to Qassem's reiteration of Hezbollah's refusal to disarm.

Indeed, this rude diplomat reflects nothing but the Trumpian policy, which is an ugly and crude policy. This policy is far more dangerous than the cracks!

Ortagus's discourtesy reveals an arrogant mentality that readily insults Lebanese national and religious figures. Her condescending manner goes against international principles and norms recognized in diplomatic work.

Meanwhile, informed sources reported that the reason for Ortagus’s annoyance with Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolphe Heikal during their recent meeting was the commander’s use of the terms “Israeli Enemy Forces” instead of “Defense Forces,” and “Settlers” instead of “citizens.”

This makes it difficult and even hinders Washington’s relentless efforts to impose normalization between Lebanon and the Israeli occupation entity, as Ortagus, like her infamous predecessors, has become accustomed to dictating to Lebanese officials what to say!

What General Heikal has done is refute the misleading narrative promoted by the anti-Hezbollah team in Lebanon, which holds the resistance responsible for obstructing the implementation of Resolution 1701, and attempts to pit it against the Lebanese Army.

During a cabinet session on April 17, General Heikal presented a summary of the “arrangements related to the cessation of hostilities that Lebanon and its army have committed to, unlike Israel,” emphasizing that the only obstacle is the occupation of certain areas by the Israeli enemy and ceasefire violations, which have exceeded 2,740, resulting in 190 deaths and 485 injuries since the ceasefire, including martyrs from the Lebanese Army.