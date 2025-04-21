Iran’s representatives to take part in Dubai travel fair

TEHRAN -- Representatives of Iran’s tourism industry will take part in the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025 in Dubai from April 28 to May 1 to draw foreign visitors.

The measure, supported by the Touring and Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran, is an important opportunity to introduce Iran’s tourism potential, promote international collaborations, and market Iranian destinations, Mehr news agency reported.

The 32nd edition of ATM will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Iranian pavilion will be launched after a 12-year hiatus at the Asian salon in an area of 84 square meters near pavilions of Oman, Iraq, and Abu Dhabi.

Seven tourist companies will represent Iran in the four-day event.

According to organizers, the Arabian Travel Market is the leading international travel and tourism event in the West Asia for inbound and outbound tourism professionals. Held annually at the Dubai World Trade Centre, ATM 2024 spanned 12 halls, making it the largest edition to date. The event attracted over 47,000 attendees and more than 35,000 visitors (including 6,000+ high-value buyers) and over 2,550 exhibitors and representatives from over 161 countries.

