Hasanlu village to be nominated for UN label as premier destination

TEHRAN - The ancient village of Hasanlu in northwest Iran is nearing completion of its dossier for inscription as one of the Best Tourism Villages, a prestigious label given by UN Tourism.

Hasanlu is among eight Iranian villages nominated for the UN Tourism’s 2025 recognition list, said a senior official from the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, CHTN reported on Monday.

Speaking during a recent visit to the village, Seyyed Mostafa Fatemi, Director General of Domestic Tourism at the ministry, described Hasanlu as “a mirror reflecting the full spectrum of historical tourism attractions.”

The official emphasized the village’s rich blend of cultural heritage, tourism potential, and handicraft production.

To date, only two Iranian villages—Kandovan in East Azarbaijan and Esfahak in South Khorasan—have been recognized by the UN Tourism as top rural tourism destinations.

“Hasanlu possesses outstanding capacities in cultural heritage, eco-tourism, and nature-based attractions,” Fatemi said. “The presence of an ancient Hasanlu Hill, one of the oldest known civilizations, significantly elevates the historical status of the village.”

He also noted the village’s diverse offerings, including locally crafted handicrafts, nearby wetlands that serve as birdwatching havens, and a growing number of tourism facilities. These, he said, enhance Hasanlu’s appeal to both domestic and international travelers.

Fatemi further highlighted the village’s strengths in sustainable development, citing its economic, social, and environmental stability, as well as the preservation of cultural and historical assets.

The global nomination dossier is expected to be finalized within a week. “We are working to resolve the remaining gaps and formalities to submit the complete file to the UN Tourism soon,” Fatemi concluded.

If successful, the inscription could significantly boost tourism and international interest in Hasanlu, positioning it as a key destination in Iran’s rural tourism landscape.

