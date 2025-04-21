China, PGCC states to deepen peaceful nuclear tech cooperation

China and Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) countries pledged to strengthen collaboration on peaceful use of nuclear technology during a forum held on Monday in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, Xinhua reported.

Hosted by the China Atomic Energy Authority (CAEA), the First China-GCC Forum on Peaceful Use of Nuclear Technology brought together officials and nuclear experts from China, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and other Persian Gulf Arab countries.

The participants discussed opportunities, challenges, and collaborative solutions for nuclear energy and technological development, sharing insights on current needs and future prospects.

According to the CAEA, China has, in recent years, enhanced collaboration with Persian Gulf Arab states in terms of nuclear energy and nuclear technology applications. In the nuclear energy sector, China and the UAE signed an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, advancing partnerships in reactor operation, fuel supply, and personnel training. In the case of Saudi Arabia, joint efforts focus on uranium-thorium exploration, nuclear safety, and public security.

On the nuclear technology front, China's radiation detection equipment has been widely exported to Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar -- playing a key role in major events like the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and Dubai Expo. Meanwhile, Chinese firms and universities have partnered with Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain in the fields of nuclear medicine and basic research, the CAEA said.

During the forum in Chengdu, the CAEA and the Saudi Arabian nuclear regulator signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on cooperation in nuclear safety and security, through joint initiatives including training programs and working groups.

Shan Zhongde, director of the CAEA, said China will actively promote international cooperation in the nuclear field, sharing technological expertise, and contributing resources and platforms -- while striving to build a community with a shared future for humanity.

Shan added that China and PGCC countries will work together to develop this forum into a long-term mechanism for sharing opportunities, jointly addressing challenges and advancing cooperation in the fields of nuclear energy and nuclear technology.

Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, the PGCC secretary general, expressed his hope that PGCC countries and China will strengthen collaboration in nuclear technology and, through this forum, enhance exchanges and the sharing of knowledge to build a better future and deliver greater benefits to the people.