Saipa out of 2025 Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran’s Saipa were defeated by Vietnamese club VTV Binh Dien Long An 3-1 (22-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-15) in the 2025 Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship on Tuesday.

Tran Thi Thanh Thuy scored 18 points for the Vietnamese club.

Saipa, who had lost to Beijing BAIC Motor in Pool C, failed to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Championship.

The 2025 AVC Women's Volleyball Champions League is the first edition of the newly-rebranded AVC Women's Volleyball Champions League, and the 25th overall edition of the formerly named Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship, an annual international women's volleyball club tournament, organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) with the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) and the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

It is being held in Pasig, the Philippines from April 20 to 27.