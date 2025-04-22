Stephen King’s “Under the Dome” published in Persian

TEHRAN- A Persian translation of American author Stephen King’s novel “Under the Dome” has been published in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Mohammad Javadi. Tandis is the publisher of the book.

Published in 2009, the story of “Under the Dome” unfolds in a struggling small town in Maine, Chester's Mill, which faces an extraordinary crisis when an invisible, dome-like barrier suddenly envelops the community, cutting it off from the outside world.

The plot spans eight days, from October 21 to October 28, 2017. The catastrophe begins at 11:44 a.m. on October 21, when the barrier descends abruptly, resulting in immediate injuries and fatalities. Among those trapped is former Army Captain Dale "Barbie" Barbara, who had intended to leave Chester's Mill due to a local dispute. The police chief, Howard "Duke" Perkins, is killed when his pacemaker malfunctions near the Dome, leaving a power vacuum that is swiftly filled by James "Big Jim" Rennie, a used car salesman and the town’s Second Selectman. Big Jim sees this crisis as an opportunity to consolidate his power and ruthlessly manipulates the situation to his advantage.

Following Duke's death, Big Jim appoints the inept Peter Randolph as the new police chief and begins recruiting a police force filled with dubious characters, including his son, Junior Rennie. Junior, suffering from difficulties stemming from an undiagnosed brain tumor, has a violent past, having committed several murders that go unnoticed. Meanwhile, Colonel James O. Cox, positioned outside the Dome, contacts Julia Shumway, the town’s newspaper editor, and instructs her to relay a message to Barbie. He proposes that Barbie act as the government’s agent to investigate the Dome, effectively reinstating him in the military with newfound authority. This action incites the ire of Big Jim and his cadre of rogue officers, leading to increased tensions.

As Big Jim stokes fear and uncertainty among the townsfolk to solidify his grip, Barbie, Julia, and a handful of residents form a resistance against his expanding tyranny. When Barbie is wrongfully imprisoned for murders orchestrated by Big Jim, the situation escalates, culminating in a desperate attempt by the townspeople to locate the Dome's source. They uncover a mysterious, extraterrestrial device on an abandoned farm, which the leatherhead aliens appear to have set up as part of a cruel entertainment experiment.

As the residents’ desperation mounts, a violent confrontation ensues between Big Jim's faction and those opposing him. In the ensuing chaos, a catastrophic explosion results in the deaths of thousands, effectively decimating the town and leaving only a few survivors to face the toxic aftermath. Among them are Barbie, Julia, and a group of resilient townspeople who struggle to survive amidst asphyxiating conditions.

In a final confrontation, Barbie and Julia reach out to the alien beings responsible for the Dome. By appealing to their empathy and shared humanity, they manage to convince a solitary leatherhead to relinquish control, resulting in the Dome's gradual disappearance. This act releases the survivors from their suffocating prison, allowing the toxic air to clear and providing a bittersweet resolution to the calamity that had befallen Chester's Mill.

SAB/



