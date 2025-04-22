World must be held accountable for failing to prevent the Gaza genocide

TEHRAN - Much has been said about Israeli cruelty in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, but the world has proven incapable of ending this 21st-century tragedy.

The tragedy in Gaza shows that the world is frighteningly helpless in the face of bloodthirsty rulers like Benjamin Netanyahu. It is not without reason that some say the world is like a jungle.

Israel has not only put 2.3 million Palestinian Gazans in a cage, but it is also committing indescribable brutalities against them.

How much more cruelty should Israel commit against Palestinians in Gaza so that the world realizes that the criminal rulers in Israel are a disgrace to the world, whose actions generate extremism?

Some historians or even common people may have thought that murderous persons like Radovan Karadzic or other vicious persons like Slobodan Milosevic or Adolf Hitler would not find a chance to commit war crimes or crimes against humanity any longer. However, they are now seeing that Netanyahu’s army is unstoppably burying innocent people under rubble before the eyes of the world.

Netanyahu and co-criminals like Israel Katz are not just satisfied with butchering Gazans. They are also collectively starving them.

"Gaza has become a land of desperation," Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA, said on X. He added, "Hunger is spreading and deepening, deliberate and manmade."

Collective punishment is a concrete example of a war crime.

“It’s been 51 days since any humanitarian aid has entered Gaza,” U.S. Senator Sanders said on X on Monday, citing Katz’s previous statement that “no humanitarian aid will enter Gaza” as evidence of a “war crime”.

The world should be held accountable for giving Netanyahu, Katz, Yoav Gallant, and others a free hand to commit genocide in Gaza. World leaders are indirectly responsible for not doing enough to stop the carnage in Gaza. The lack of enough will to stop the ethnic cleansing in Gaza may produce other war criminals in the world.